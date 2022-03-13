Expand / Collapse search

Milwaukee missing boy didn't return from school March 9

By FOX6 News Digital Team
Published 
Missing Persons
FOX6 News Milwaukee
Tayshawn Williams article

Tayshawn Williams

MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee police are looking for a missing 12-year-old boy who did not return from school on Wednesday, March 9.

Tayshawn Williams was last seen around 7 a.m. Wednesday near 80th and Bender.

He's described as Black, standing 4'8" tall, weighing 55 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

He was last seen wearing a Green Bay Packers hooded jacket, blue jeans and blue with gold shoes. 

Anyone with any information on Tayshawn’s whereabouts is asked to contact Milwaukee police at 414-935-7242.

MFD: Apartment fire near Jackson Park, 1 dead

The Milwaukee Fire Department responded to an apartment building fire on the city's south side Saturday night, March 12. One man is dead.

Sheboygan stabbing: 1 hurt, 1 arrested
article

Sheboygan stabbing: 1 hurt, 1 arrested

Upon arrival, officers found two brothers who admitted to fighting, with one stabbing the other in the hand and shoulder.

Blood donations needed, COVID antibody testing resumes: Red Cross
article

Blood donations needed, COVID antibody testing resumes: Red Cross

The American Red Cross has resumed testing all blood, platelet and plasma donations for COVID-19 antibodies for a limited time.