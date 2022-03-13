Milwaukee missing boy didn't return from school March 9

article

Milwaukee police are looking for a missing 12-year-old boy who did not return from school on Wednesday, March 9.

Tayshawn Williams was last seen around 7 a.m. Wednesday near 80th and Bender.

He's described as Black, standing 4'8" tall, weighing 55 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

He was last seen wearing a Green Bay Packers hooded jacket, blue jeans and blue with gold shoes.

Anyone with any information on Tayshawn’s whereabouts is asked to contact Milwaukee police at 414-935-7242.