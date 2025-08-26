Missing man last seen at Milwaukee's McKinley Marina

article

The Brief MCSO has requested help from the public to find a 55-year-old Charles Brown. He was last seen on surveillance at McKinley Marina. He and his boat have not been seen since Friday, Aug. 22. Anyone with information is asked to contact MCSO at 414-278-4788.



The Milwaukee County Sheriff's Office has requested help from the public to find a missing 55-year-old man, Charles Brown. His family has not heard from him since Thursday, Aug. 21.

What they're saying:

Brown was last seen on surveillance video walking toward his boat at McKinley Marina, the sheriff's office said. That was at around 11 a.m. on Friday, Aug. 22.

Image 1 of 4 ▼ Charles Brown (MCSO)

The sheriff's office said Brown keeps his red-and-white Bristol B32 sailboat at the marina. The boat, Wisconsin Registration No. WS1746GL with "Rossa" painted on it, has also been missing since Aug. 22.

What you can do:

Anyone with information on Brown's whereabouts is asked to contact the Milwaukee County Sheriff's Office at 414-278-4788.