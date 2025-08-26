Expand / Collapse search

Missing man last seen at Milwaukee's McKinley Marina

By
Published  August 26, 2025 5:49pm CDT
Missing Persons
FOX6 News Milwaukee
article

Charles Brown (MCSO)

The Brief

    • MCSO has requested help from the public to find a 55-year-old Charles Brown. 
    • He was last seen on surveillance at McKinley Marina. He and his boat have not been seen since Friday, Aug. 22.
    • Anyone with information is asked to contact MCSO at 414-278-4788.

MILWAUKEE - The Milwaukee County Sheriff's Office has requested help from the public to find a missing 55-year-old man, Charles Brown. His family has not heard from him since Thursday, Aug. 21.

What they're saying:

Brown was last seen on surveillance video walking toward his boat at McKinley Marina, the sheriff's office said. That was at around 11 a.m. on Friday, Aug. 22. 

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX LOCAL Mobile app for iOS or Android

Image 1 of 4

Charles Brown (MCSO)

The sheriff's office said Brown keeps his red-and-white Bristol B32 sailboat at the marina. The boat, Wisconsin Registration No. WS1746GL with "Rossa" painted on it, has also been missing since Aug. 22.

What you can do:

Anyone with information on Brown's whereabouts is asked to contact the Milwaukee County Sheriff's Office at 414-278-4788.

The Source: The Milwaukee County Sheriff's Office released information about Brown's missing person status.

Missing PersonsNewsMilwaukee