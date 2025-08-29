5-week-old Milwaukee baby missing, may be in black Honda Accord

article

Authorities need help to locate missing 5-week-old Khimir Adeleke of Milwaukee. Adeleke may be in a black 2018 Honda Accord with Wisconsin license plate ATF-4016. Anyone who locates Adeleke or the Honda is asked to call 911.



Authorities need help to locate missing 5-week-old Khimir Adeleke of Milwaukee, according to a 511 Wisconsin alert.

What they're saying:

Adeleke is described as 1 foot tall and 7 pounds. He may be in a black 2018 Honda Accord with Wisconsin license plate ATF-4016.

According to Wisconsin Clearinghouse for Missing Persons, part of the Wisconsin Department of Justice, Adeleke is missing from the area of 2nd and Keefe. He may be with Roy Dunbar.

What's next:

Anyone who locates Adeleke or the Honda is asked to call 911.