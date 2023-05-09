Milwaukee missing 6-year-old last seen near 91st and Congress

article

Milwaukee police need help to locate a missing 6-year-old girl.

Brooklyn Harris, 6, was last seen Tuesday morning, May 9 around 8:30 a.m. near 91st and Congress.

She's 3'5" tall and weighs 60 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

It's unknown what she was wearing when she disappeared.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Milwaukee Police Department, Sensitive Crimes Division at 414-935-7405.