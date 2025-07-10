Milwaukee missing 16-year-old girl; mother pleas for help

The Brief 16-year-old Icies Allen was last seen on Friday, June 20. While MPD has not yet classified this as a critical missing case, her mother, Paris Allen, said it is. Her mother said her child has been calling her from the phone of a man almost twice her age.



A Milwaukee mother is asking for the public's help in their search for a missing 16-year-old girl, Icies Allen.

It's been three weeks since Paris Allen’s daughter left home.

Icies Allen was reported missing on Friday, June 20. She was last seen near 75th and Green Tree Road.

She is described as a female, African-American, standing 5’3", weighing 150 pounds with black hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a white shirt, black leggings and Crocs.

While MPD has not yet classified this as a critical missing case, her mother, Paris Allen said it is.

Her mother said her child has been calling her from the phone of a man almost twice her age.

"I had a job, I couldn’t focus. It’s hard," Paris Allen said. "Sometimes I’m mad, sometimes I’m scared."

Her mother says she has run away before, but never with a grown man. She said the two were arguing about that relationship when Icies Allen left their home.

"She is a severe asthmatic," Paris Allen said. "She does have mental health issues."

"I keep asking the court to not put her in group homes, but put her somewhere she can be safe.. Which is probably like a mental facility."

Paris Allen said Icies had been calling and Facetiming her from a phone number she said belongs to a 28-year-old man that is keeping her daughter from sharing her location.

"A 28-year-old is dating my 16-year-old daughter," Paris Allen said. "He’s taking her out, showing her to his family, introducing to his family as his girlfriend."

She also shared this screenshot from Icies' Instagram, where she said the man had been following her for a year. It reads "My body feel so weak wish I could call my mom and ask for help."

"She’s with a stranger, a stranger that might be taking advantage of her, using her to do something," Paris Allen said.

She said Icies Allen has been struggling since her uncle was killed in 2023. She's hoping this message makes it to her.

"I love you, I hope that you’re okay, I want to make sure that you are okay," the mother said. "Whatever we need to talk out, we need to talk about that in person, so I need to know where you’re at."

She wants help before the unthinkable happens.

"I feel like they are not going to understand that until it's too late," the mother said. "Until they find her in a garbage can or somewhere that I get a call that I need to come identify her body."

Paris Allen said she did receive a call from her daughter this morning, saying the man was upset he was posted online and that she could no longer protect her family from him.

FOX6 News reached out to MPD, but the department has not released any new information.

Anyone with any information on Icies Allen's whereabouts is urged to contact MPD - District 4 at 414-935-7242.