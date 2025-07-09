Milwaukee missing 16-year-old girl; last seen evening of June 20
MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee police are asking for the public's help in their search for a missing 16-year-old girl, Iceis Allen.
Search for 16-year-old girl
What we know:
Allen was reported missing on the evening of Friday, June 20. She was last seen in the neighborhood near 75th and Green Tree Road.
Allen is described as a female, African-American, standing 5’3", weighing 150 pounds with black hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a white shirt, black leggings and Crocs.
Anyone with any information on Allen's whereabouts is urged to contact Milwaukee Police District Four at 414-935-7242.
The Source: The information in this post was provided by the Milwaukee Police Department.