Milwaukee missing 16-year-old girl; last seen evening of June 20

Milwaukee police are asking for the public's help in their search for a missing 16-year-old girl, Iceis Allen.

Search for 16-year-old girl

What we know:

Allen was reported missing on the evening of Friday, June 20. She was last seen in the neighborhood near 75th and Green Tree Road.

Allen is described as a female, African-American, standing 5’3", weighing 150 pounds with black hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a white shirt, black leggings and Crocs.

Anyone with any information on Allen's whereabouts is urged to contact Milwaukee Police District Four at 414-935-7242.