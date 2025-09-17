Milwaukee missing 15-year-old girl; last seen near 64th and Bradley

article

The Brief Police are asking for your help in their search for 15-year-old Makenzi Gayden. Gayden was last seen near 64th and Bradley in Milwaukee early on Wednesday, Sept. 17. The public is urged to call with information on Gayden's whereabouts.



Search for Makenzi Gayden

What we know:

Officials say Makenzi Gayden was last seen around 3 a.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 17. She was last seen on foot near 64th and Bradley on Milwaukee's northwest side.

Gayden is described as a female, Black, 5' tall, weighing 100 pounds with a slim build, black and blue hairstyle in two ponytails. She was last seen wearing black and red flannel pants, grey hooded sweatshirt, and wearing a hair bonnet.

Call with tips

What you can do:

Anyone with information on Gayden's whereabouts is urged to contact the Milwaukee Police District 4 at 414-935-7242.