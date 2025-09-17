Expand / Collapse search

Milwaukee missing 15-year-old girl; last seen near 64th and Bradley

Published  September 17, 2025 3:22pm CDT
FOX6 News Milwaukee
Makenzi Gayden

The Brief

    • Police are asking for your help in their search for 15-year-old Makenzi Gayden.
    • Gayden was last seen near 64th and Bradley in Milwaukee early on Wednesday, Sept. 17.
    • The public is urged to call with information on Gayden's whereabouts.

MILWAUKEE - The Milwaukee Police Department is asking for the public's help to locate a critically missing 15-year-old girl. 

Search for Makenzi Gayden

What we know:

Officials say Makenzi Gayden was last seen around 3 a.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 17. She was last seen on foot near 64th and Bradley on Milwaukee's northwest side. 

Gayden is described as a female, Black, 5' tall, weighing 100 pounds with a slim build, black and blue hairstyle in two ponytails. She was last seen wearing black and red flannel pants, grey hooded sweatshirt, and wearing a hair bonnet. 

Call with tips

What you can do:

Anyone with information on Gayden's whereabouts is urged to contact the Milwaukee Police District 4 at 414-935-7242.

The Source: Information in this post was provided by the Milwaukee Police Department.

