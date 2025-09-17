Milwaukee missing 15-year-old girl; last seen near 64th and Bradley
MILWAUKEE - The Milwaukee Police Department is asking for the public's help to locate a critically missing 15-year-old girl.
Search for Makenzi Gayden
What we know:
Officials say Makenzi Gayden was last seen around 3 a.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 17. She was last seen on foot near 64th and Bradley on Milwaukee's northwest side.
Gayden is described as a female, Black, 5' tall, weighing 100 pounds with a slim build, black and blue hairstyle in two ponytails. She was last seen wearing black and red flannel pants, grey hooded sweatshirt, and wearing a hair bonnet.
Call with tips
What you can do:
Anyone with information on Gayden's whereabouts is urged to contact the Milwaukee Police District 4 at 414-935-7242.
The Source: Information in this post was provided by the Milwaukee Police Department.