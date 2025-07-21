Milwaukee missing 11-year-old girl, last seen near 14th and Keefe
MILWAUKEE - The Milwaukee Police Department is asking for the public's help to locate 11-year-old Londyn Nelson.
Search for missing girl
What we know:
Officials say Nelson was last seen near 14th and Keefe around 11:30 p.m. on Sunday, July 20. Milwaukee police say Nelson was seen getting into a black vehicle with unknown Illinois plates.
FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX LOCAL Mobile app for iOS or Android
Nelson is described as a female, Black, 5'6" tall, weighing about 160 pounds, with brown eyes and black hair. Her hair is styled in eight braids that extends to the middle of her back. Nelson was last seen wearing an orange Adidas shirt.
What you can do:
Anyone with information on Nelson's whereabouts is urged to contact the Milwaukee Police District 5 at 414-935-7252.
The Source: The information in this post was provided by the Milwaukee Police Department.