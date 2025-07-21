Milwaukee missing 11-year-old girl, last seen near 14th and Keefe

article

The Brief Milwaukee police are asking for help to locate an 11-year-old girl. Londyn Nelson was last seen near 14th and Keefe late on Sunday, July 20. Anyone with information on her whereabouts is urged to call Milwaukee police.



The Milwaukee Police Department is asking for the public's help to locate 11-year-old Londyn Nelson.

Search for missing girl

What we know:

Officials say Nelson was last seen near 14th and Keefe around 11:30 p.m. on Sunday, July 20. Milwaukee police say Nelson was seen getting into a black vehicle with unknown Illinois plates.

Nelson is described as a female, Black, 5'6" tall, weighing about 160 pounds, with brown eyes and black hair. Her hair is styled in eight braids that extends to the middle of her back. Nelson was last seen wearing an orange Adidas shirt.

What you can do:

Anyone with information on Nelson's whereabouts is urged to contact the Milwaukee Police District 5 at 414-935-7252.