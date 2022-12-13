Milwaukee missing 11-year-old girl last seen near 12th and State

article

Milwaukee police need help locating Amariyana West, 11, last seen Tuesday morning near 12th and State.

West is described as Black, standing 5'3" tall, weighing 130 pounds with light brown skin and a slim build. She wears her brown hair in a ponytail and has brown eyes.

She was last seen around 8:15 a.m. Tuesday wearing a red Tommy Hilfiger jacket over a blue Polo sweater and blue jeans.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Milwaukee Police Department, Sensitive Crimes Division at 414-935-7405.