Milwaukee Milkmen home opener on May 13

article

The Milwaukee Milkmen of the American Association baseball league will kick off their home schedule on May 13 against the Lake Country Dockhounds, with the first pitch crossing the plate at 6:35 p.m.

"We feel so enormously fortunate to be back in action," noted Milkmen Manager Anthony Barone. "The whole team has been counting down the days until we can get on the diamond again."

A parade of family-friendly events is on deck at Franklin Field, home of the Milwaukee Milkmen, including Star Wars Night on June 4, Halloween in July on July 9, fan-favorite ZOOPERSTARS on July 23, and always-popular Princesses and Superheroes on August 27, just to name a few.

"This is what ‘For Love of the Game’ is all about," said Mike Zimmerman, CEO of ROC Ventures, developer of the Ballpark Commons mixed-use development and owner of the Milwaukee Milkmen. "It’s fantastic to be able to experience professional baseball and everything that goes with it in spite of the major league negotiation deadlock."

Parking at Franklin Field is free.

Following their championship season in 2020, the Milkmen finished third in the American Association North Division last year, making the playoffs and playing in the wild card game. They have high hopes for the upcoming season given the return of 2021 American Association Pitcher of the Year Myles Smith, and the signing of 2019 American Association Player of the Year Keon Barnum.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

The entire Milwaukee Milkmen schedule and tickets are available at www.milwaukeemilkmen.com.