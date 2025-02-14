Milwaukee security guard accused of shooting man at store

The Brief A Milwaukee security guard is accused of shooting a man at a Midtown Center store. Prosecutors said the security guard also tampered with security footage after the shooting. One man told investigators the security guard said: "I'll kill you."



A security guard at a Midtown Center store is accused of shooting a man on Sunday. And prosecutors say it's not the only thing the security guard did.

What they're saying:

Prosecutors said 28-year-old Deonte Taylor was working security at Forman Mills when he put a gun to two men's heads on Feb. 9.

Court filings said a man went into Forman Mills at around 6 p.m. that evening to try to sell some electronics. A security guard took a look at surveillance video and spotted the man, as well as another – two men he'd had trouble with in the past – selling things in the back of the store.

According to a criminal complaint, one of the men said his friend was arguing with the armed security guard, Taylor. The man said he went up and told everyone to calm down, and that he and his friend were leaving. That's when prosecutors said Taylor pulled out his gun and pointed it at one man's head. The man told investigators Taylor said: "I'll kill you."

The victim said he pushed the gun away, to avoid getting shot. That's when prosecutors said Taylor stepped back and fired, hitting the man twice. He then pointed the gun at the other man's head as he walked outside. The victim said he ran to a nearby Pick 'n Save for help.

Afterward, court filings said Taylor was seen pacing the floor and stooping down, as if he was picking up spent cartridges. Prosecutors said surveillance video then showed Taylor entering the security office and touching something near the surveillance equipment. Then, the video jumped to several minutes before police arrive.

In an interview with police, Taylor said one of the men pointed a gun at him. He's charged with pointing a gun at the two men, shooting one of them, and obstructing an officer.

FOX6 News reached out to Forman Mills, but did not hear back by the deadline for this story.

What's next:

Taylor has yet to make his first court appearance. It's unclear if he has an attorney who can speak on his behalf.