Milwaukee Midtown early voting site may close down; push to save it

A popular early voting site on Milwaukee's north side may be closing down.

The new owners of Midtown Center are hinting they may close the polling place.

A group fighting to keep the polling place open hand-delivered more than 500 petition signatures on Thursday, Oct. 12. They presented the petitions to the city of Milwaukee and to the Midtown owners in support of the early voting site remaining open. They fear its closing could create a barrier to the community's access to the ballot.

"Some people are easily discouraged. And they don’t want to take that extra. And we shouldn’t have to have extra put on us to cast our ballot. I think this needs place needs to stay open. It’s vital our community and to our democracy and our vote," said Calena Roberts, Organizing director, Power to the Polls.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

Midtown Center accounted for about 30% of early votes in the 2020 and 2022 elections.

FOX6 News reached out to the mayor's office. A spokesman said the city is actively looking for a new early voting location near Midtown – in case they need to find one.