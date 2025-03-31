Milwaukee Mexican restaurant owner sex assault; man charged, warrant issued

The Brief A warrant has been issued for Kevin Lopez, the co-owner of Judy's Cantina in Milwaukee. The 36-year-old has been charged with two counts of sexual assault, including of a minor. According to the criminal complaint, the two victims both went to the hospital for exams.



The co-owner of a Milwaukee Mexican restaurant has been accused of sexual assault.

What we know:

Prosecutors charged 36-year-old Kevin Lopez on Friday, March 28. He has been charged with the following:

First-degree sexual assault of a child (intercourse with person under 16 – use/threat of force/violence)

Second-degree sexual assault/unconscious victim

Kevin Lopez

He's the partial owner of Judy's Cantina on N Farwell Ave in Milwaukee.

The backstory:

In the early hours of March 24, prosecutors say two friends were out at a Milwaukee bar until last call around 2 a.m., when they met Lopez and his friend. The four then picked up the 14-year-old victim from an apartment and headed to Judy's Cantina.

Prosecutors say the entire group, including the 14-year-old, drank at the restaurant until 4 a.m.

Investigators say from there, the group went to this apartment.

That's where a 24-year-old victim fell asleep, with the 14-year-old trying to sleep next to her. Prosecutors say she saw Lopez sexually assault the 24-year-old woman, who was passed out, and also said Lopez took pictures of her naked.

The 14-year-old told investigators she thought Lopez would stop if he knew she was awake, but according to the criminal complaint, Lopez then sexually assaulted her as well and "grabbed [her] arms and held her hands above her head."

The 24-year-old allegedly woke up to the younger victim crying, stating "I did not want it to happen. I wanted it to stop [...] I tried to wake you up, but he held my hands. You didn’t wake up. It happened."

According to the criminal complaint, the two both went to the hospital for exams.

What we don't know:

It's still not clear how the entire group is related.

What's next:

The other owner, Judith Figueroa, didn't want to talk with FOX6 News on camera, but she did say Lopez no longer works there. She said she plans to take on full ownership.

There is currently a warrant out for Lopez' arrest.