Milwaukee 'Mexican Posse' gang members federally sentenced

article

Two Milwaukee men, both of whom identified as "Mexican Posse" gang members, were sentenced to time in federal prison for drug and gun offenses on April 21.

Louis Perez, 25, was sentenced 21 years behind bars and five years of supervised release. Antonio Rodriguez, 23, was sentenced to 15 years behind bars. Both men pleaded guilty to charges, according to the U.S. attorney for the Eastern District of Wisconsin.

Perez's conviction and sentence stem from his leadership of a violent, nationwide drug trafficking organization that obtained multi-kilogram quantities of cocaine, heroin and marijuana for distribution in the Milwaukee area.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

According to court records, Perez – also known as "Eight Ball" – often obtained controlled substances from California and shipped drug proceeds through the U.S. Postal Service to co-conspirators in California. This drug trafficking organization was comprised of some individuals identifying as Mexican Posse gang members, including Perez.

As a result of the investigation, law enforcement officers seized approximately 45 guns, 8.6 kilograms of cocaine, 700 grams of heroin, 4.4 kilograms of marijuana, 4,500 kilograms of marijuana oils and 21.9 kilograms of filled marijuana vape cartridges.

Advertisement