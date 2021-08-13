Mexican Fiesta COVID rules; masks required indoors

article

Mexican Fiesta on Friday, Aug. 13 issued information regarding its COVID-19 health and safety guidelines for the upcoming Milwaukee event.

In a Facebook post, Mexican Fiesta said, in accordance with CDC guidance, it is encouraging festival-goers to wear a mask, maintain distancing and wash hands frequently. Masks will be required in all indoor areas.

Additionally, the festival said, hand sanitation stations will be available throughout the grounds and masks will be made available while supplies last. An expanded footprint of the grounds will be used to accommodate distancing. The south gate will also be opened for extry and exit – in addition to the middle gate.

According to Mexican Fiesta, proof of COVID-19 vaccination or a negative test will not be required for entry.

Ticket prices are reduced to encourage pre-sales, now $16 in advance or $20 at the gate. Tickets can be purchased at mexicanfiesta.org. The three-day festival begins Friday, Aug. 27.

