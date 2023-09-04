Milwaukee McKinley Marina water rescue, boat was sinking

article

Milwaukee first responders were called to McKinley Marina on Labor Day for a sinking boat.

Three people and a dog were rescued by another boat after going into the water Monday, Sept. 4.

Police and fire boats met them, and the three people were taken to the hospital to be evaluated.

Milwaukee McKinley Marina water rescue

It's unclear what caused their boat to sink.