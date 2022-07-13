Milwaukee's McKinley Beach redesign, repairs get funding from county

Milwaukee's McKinley Beach will soon be redesigned and repaired to make it a safer environment for swimmers in the future.

On Wednesday, July 13, Milwaukee County Executive David Crowley signed legislation funding the design and construction of repairs to the beach.

A news release says the legislation follows an analysis by consultants exploring potential solutions to reestablish safe beach conditions. McKinley Beach has been the site of multiple drownings and near drownings over the past few years. That led to the county closing the beach in 2021.

"We're a great city by a great lake, and for part of our community not to enjoy it, one of the most beautiful beaches in the entire state of Wisconsin and the country, having these fences up there and having the seagulls represent what we should be doing," said Milwaukee County Supervisor Sheldon Wasserman. "We should be out there in the water. We should have families on the water in a safe environment -- and this will do it."

"It's taking steps to reopen this beach -- and bringing it back to its original design with some additional safety measures," Crowley said.

Milwaukee County will now work to secure a vendor to design and construct the beach repairs. This will expedite the timeline for beach repair by more than a year, allowing McKinley Beach to potentially reopen in 2023.

