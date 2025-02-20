Milwaukee McDonald's security guard threatened with gun, woman charged

article

The Brief A Milwaukee woman is accused of threatening a security guard at a McDonald's on the city's south side. The woman was denied access to the restaurant's bathroom by the security guard. The defendant is accused of firing shots into the air while outside the restaurant with the guard.



A Milwaukee woman is accused of firing gunshots outside a McDonald's restaurant on the city's south side last month.

The accused is 32-year-old Dayana Perez-Camacho – and she faces the following criminal counts:

First-degree recklessly endangering safety

Sell/possess/use/transport machine gun

Threats made at McDonald's

What we know:

According to a criminal complaint, Milwaukee police were dispatched to a McDonald's restaurant near 14th and Burnham on the night of Jan. 30 to investigate a shooting. When officers arrived on the scene, they spoke with a security guard.

The security guard told investigators around 7:15 p.m. that Thursday, "a woman came inside the restaurant and argued with her denying access to the bathroom. The woman threatened to kill the guard, and the guard asked her to leave and began escorting her out. Outside the restaurant, the suspect threw her purse down while retrieving a handgun. The suspect pointed her handgun at the guard and said, 'You messed up, I'm going to kill you.' Then the suspect racked the handgun once and shot three times in the air. The suspect again pointed the gun at the guard, then shot into the air again, multiple times," the complaint said. The women then fled from the area in a car.

The complaint indicates ShotSpotter detected "eleven impulsive sounds consistent with fully automatic gunfire." Officers also recovered eleven 9mm casings outside the McDonald's. Investigators also reviewed McDonald's surveillance video which "showed the woman yelling aggressively at someone inside the restaurant."

Search warrant executed

What we know:

On Feb. 11, Milwaukee officers showed the security guard a photo array, and she identified the Perez-Camacho as the suspect from Jan. 30. That same day, officers executed a search warrant at Perez-Camacho's house. They recovered a loaded Glock 19, a Glock extended magazine with unfired cartridges, more unfired brass cartridges, and clothing items that the defendant was seen wearing on the date of the McDonald's incident.

While examining the firearm involved in this case, investigators test fired it. They "noted that multiple cartridges were discharged with a single trigger pull. Thus, the device rendered the firearm 'fully automatic,'" per the complaint.

In court

What's next:

Perez-Camacho is due in court for a preliminary hearing on Feb. 24. She made her initial appearance in Milwaukee County court on Tuesday, Feb. 16. Cash bond was set at $15,000.