Milwaukee staple McBob's changing owners after nearly 40 years

Known for its famous corned beef and friendly atmosphere, McBob's Pub &Grill has been a Milwaukee staple for nearly 40 years.

The old space is ushering in new owners, friends Katy Klinnert and Sara McConville. It was an unexpected decision, even for them, and it has been a rocky road to reach this point.

"We can’t imagine having lived through the last few years ever thinking it would come to this," said McConville.

For years, Klinnert and McConville baked together. They even rented space at a common kitchen in Oak Creek at one point, where a massive electrical fire scorched everything in 2022.

"We all lost absolutely everything we had. Every piece of equipment, every ingredient, everything was gone," Klinnert said.

The two eventually met the owners of McBob's who, after three decades, were looking to sell.

"It was time. Time for Steve and I to go, and time for the younger to get in," said outgoing owner Christine McRoberts.

The new owners are taking over the business that means so much to the community – and meant so much to McConville's late father.

"He would tell me I’m crazy, but he would be so proud of me," she said.

For those who are wondering whether the place will still have the same feeling it's always had, the new owners said not to worry.

"It’s in the contract that we will not change the corned beef," said Klinner.

They said the essence of the place will always stay the same.

"We just want to carry it on. We’re not looking to reinvent the wheel," said McConville.

The outgoing owners said they'll still stay on for now, helping the two transition. They're hoping to fully turn over the place within the next few months.