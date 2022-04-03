Milwaukee mayoral election, Donovan or Johnson new leader after 2 decades

On Tuesday, April 5, Milwaukee will elect its first new mayor in nearly two decades.



Early voting has ended, and the candidates spent the weekend making their final pitches.

More than 8,500 people have already voted in person, according to the Milwaukee Election Commission. We don't know how many absentee ballots have been returned, but we do know both Bob Donovan and Cavalier Johnson believe the key to victory is turnout.

"Tuesday is certainly decision day in the city of Milwaukee," said Donovan. "Do we continue down the same old path electing more of the same kinds of individuals that got us into this mess, or do we go in a different direction?"

Donovan, former Milwaukee alderman, says he's ready to be Milwaukee's next mayor, and he thinks his experience on the Common Council combined with his grassroots campaign to stand up for the average person will steer the city in the right direction.

"We need to do things differently," said Donovan. "We need to do things better. We need to be much more effective in how we address the real problems that impact Milwaukee on a day-to-day basis out in our neighborhoods."

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

To win on Tuesday, Donovan will need to make up ground on Johnson, acting mayor, who won the primary with nearly double Donovan's vote total.

"I believe that I've got the experiences in this community," said Johnson. "I believe that I've got the drive, the will and the passion to take Milwaukee where we need to go."

Since taking over for former Mayor Tom Barrett, Johnson has used the opportunity to show just how he'd lead the city while doing just that. From safety plans to growing the economy, Johnson says he can deliver what voters are hoping for.

"We've done, I think, a pretty great job over the course of the past eight months of reaching out to Milwaukeeans all across the city on issues that they care about, and I think on Tuesday, we'll be victorious in the election," said Johnson.

With early voting closed, there are really just two opportunities left for Milwaukee voters to cast their ballots. If you have an absentee ballot, you can drop it off at City Hall or at Central Count Monday or Tuesday.

Otherwise, you can vote in person on Tuesday, as well.