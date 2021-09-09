Sheriff Lucas announces Milwaukee mayor run

Milwaukee County Sheriff Earnell Lucas on Thursday, Sept. 9 announced his intent to run for Milwaukee mayor – a position expected to be vacated by Tom Barrett upon his confirmation as U.S. Ambassador to Luxembourg.

Common Council President Cavalier Johnson and former Alderman Bob Donovan told FOX6 News in August that they intend to run.

Lucas told FOX6 News his current role has prepared him for the opportunity. If he is elected mayor, he said equity will be one of the first issues he tackles – saying law enforcement needs to be reflective of the community served. He went on to say everyone needs to play an active role in changing Milwaukee for the better.

"Certainly what we witnessed in 2020 was by far some of the more challenging times we faced," said Lucas. "But I truly believe, too, that what affects one community and neighborhood directly affects all the communities in the city of Milwaukee."

President Joe Biden nominated Barrett as ambassador on Aug. 25. The nomination would need approval by the U.S. Senate before becoming officials and Barrett said he will continue in his current role until that time comes.

Similarly, Lucas said he is still committed to fulfilling his obligation as Milwaukee County sheriff.

Lucas was elected Milwaukee County's 65th sheriff in 2017. He was born in Milwaukee and graduated from Rufus King High School, later earning a bachelor's degree from Marquette University.

Earlier in his career, Lucas served 25 years with the Milwaukee Police Department. He also spent more than a decade as MLB Supervisor of Security for former Commissioner Bud Selig, later moving into another security role with MLB.

