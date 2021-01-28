Mayor Barrett concerned about possible state mask mandate repeal

Milwaukee Mayor Tom Barrett said Thursday, Jan. 28 that repealing the statewide mask mandate could have a devastating impact on public health.

Barrett is calling on legislators to stop playing partisan games. While Milwaukee's mask order won't be going away, he said it would be less effective if surrounding communities don't have one, too.

"It’s doing nothing more than picking a fight with the governor," said Barrett.

It's a fight Barrett said should not be happening right now, but legislators are packing punches.

"We have had tens of thousands of people die, literally hundreds of thousands get sick from COVID-19," Barrett said.

Wisconsin Capitol in Madison

A showdown over the statewide mask mandate has taken center stage in Madison. Republicans in the state legislature said this is about Gov. Tony Evers issuing an order that he doesn't have the power to do.

Advertisement

"This is not about masks, which is why I have one on, you’ll see our entire chamber people wear their masks, they follow the CDC guidelines," said Wisconsin Assembly Speaker Robin Vos (R-Rochester). "It’s about the governor’s overreach."

Milwaukee Mayor Tom Barrett

If the mask mandate is struck down, it would not supersede Milwaukee's order. Still, the mayor worries a repeal of the statewide order would make Milwaukee's efforts to slow the spread of COVID-19 less effective.

"There are no gates or there are no walls among different communities here in southeast Wisconsin," Barrett said.

If the emergency order is repealed, it could have a huge cost. Wisconsin could lose $49 million in the state's food share assistance program -- impacting 240,000 Wisconsinites.

"All of that stuff is at risk right now because we want to argue about whether or not we should put (a mask) on our face," said Sherrie Tussler with Hunger Task Force.

Lawmakers are now delaying a vote as residents wait for what happens next," Barrett said.

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX6 News app for iOS or Android.

Other communities are extending their own mask mandates, like the Village of Shorewood, which will now have a mandate in place until mid-May.