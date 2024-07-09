article

Milwaukee Mayor Cavalier Johnson will join President Joe Biden for a call Tuesday night, FOX6 News confirmed.

The virtual meeting will include other Democratic mayors from around the country, according to a person familiar with the plans. Biden plans to give remarks and take questions from the mayors.

"He's running on a record of accomplishment, he's the only person in America to have beaten Donald Trump in a political contest, and he will do it again," Johnson wrote in an X post Monday. "There's too much on the line, and it's time for us to come together as a unified party and defeat Donald Triump once and for all."

While some top-ranking Democrats have called for Biden to step aside, the president has shot down those calls. Now, the president writes Congressional Democrats: "The question of how to move forward has been well-aired for over a week now. And it’s time for it to end." Democratic senators are meeting behind closed doors on Tuesday as well.

In the latest Marquette Poll of Wisconsin, voters found a tied presidential race in a two-person matchup between Biden and Trump. With third parties on the ballot, the president is behind by three points.

A post-debate poll of Wisconsin voters, commissioned by AARP, found Trump leading with 44% – followed by Biden at 38% and Robert F. Kennedy Jr. at 9%.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.