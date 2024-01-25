Milwaukee man's plow truck stolen, damaged, costing him thousands

Thieves steal, ransack, and then ditch a snowplow pickup truck in Milwaukee.

Jessie Price says he is disappointed. He works full time but also runs a snow removal business. That's now on hold due to vandals.

"I had it chained up, they cut it," said Jessie Price. "It made me feel for a minute like there’s no hope like I do all this good to help other people and somebody turn around and do this."

Damaged wiring

Just as the snow season starts, thieves have put a halt to his business. On Monday morning, Jan. 22, someone stole his plow truck, a 1989 Chevy Silverado from outside his home near 39th and Capitol.

"Even though she not the prettiest, she was more reliable and on top of that she was mine," Price said.

Attached to the vehicle, his plow and two-stage snowblower. Two days later, a friend called to alert him that he spotted the truck less than two miles away, dumped near 48th and Glendale.

Price found the truck with the plow still attached but now inoperable.

Damage near the steering column

"I guess whoever took it they didn’t know what they were doing. Because the plow was still on, but they tore a lot of wires trying to get off on the inside," said Price.

Wires were hanging from the inside, his radio ripped out, and his snowblower gone. He also said the steering collar was busted.

"9 times out of 10 they probably sold it to someone on the street for a quick buck. And the odds of getting that back like I said is slim to none."

When asked how much that 'quick buck' would cost him, he said it would cost $1000 just for the snowblower. Overall, it would all cost him about $5000.

He says he'll now have to find money for a new truck, meaning his most loyal and vulnerable customers will have to go elsewhere.

"I do a lot of work for elderly females. It’s kind of sad for me because anybody that knows me, I like helping people. I go the extra mile just to help out somebody," he said.

Milwaukee police say no arrests have been made. At this point, Price says it's not worth putting money towards fixing the truck, so he's started a GoFundMe to help raise money to pay for another one.