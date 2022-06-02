Milwaukee man accused, threats to Riverside University High School

article

A 40-year-old Milwaukee man is accused of making threats to persons at Riverside University High School. Branden Raymond is now charged with terrorist threats - public panic or fear.

According to the criminal complaint, Milwaukee Police Dispatch received a call on May 24 from a person who stated "she saw a Facebook post warning not to send children to Riverside High School because it was going to be a kid's last day." Officers reached out to this person who reported the social post. She indicated she was not friends with the adult who posted the warning and "could not find the post while speaking to police." However, the complaint says she shared it with another person.

When police reached out to this second person, she was able to show the officers the post in question -- which included a threat. Investigators were able to determine the threat was posted by the defendant, Raymond -- and he was arrested on May 25.

Investigators interviewed Raymond who "admitted making the post." The defendant stated he knew someone who was a student at Riverside and "having problems with other kids at the school." Raymond stated "he made the post as a way of telling parents to handle their children," the complaint says.

Raymond made his initial appearance in Milwaukee County court on May 29. A signature bond of $2,500 was set. Raymond is due back in court for a preliminary hearing on June 16.