A Milwaukee man, 26, was arrested after a pedestrian was struck by a vehicle near Sherman and Capitol Saturday, Nov. 27.

Police said the crash happened around 4:30 p.m. The pedestrian, a Milwaukee man, 51, suffered serious injuries and was taken to the hospital.

MPD said charges would be referred to the district attorney against the striking driver.