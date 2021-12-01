Milwaukee man shot, wounded: Police investigate circumstances

article

A 28-year-old Milwaukee man was shot and wounded on Wednesday morning, Dec. 1 – and showed up at a hospital for treatment, police say.

Officials say the shooting happened around 8:30 a.m. Wednesday. But the location of the shooting and the circumstances leading up to it are under investigation.

Milwaukee police are seeking unknown suspects.

Anyone with any information is urged to contact Milwaukee police at 414-935-7360 or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 414-224-Tips or P3 Tips App.