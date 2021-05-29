Milwaukee man shot, wounded during argument

A 56-year-old Milwaukee man was hurt in a shooting near 24th Place and McKinley Saturday, May 29.

Police said the man was taken to the hospital after the shooting around 4:30 p.m.

The shooting was the result of an argument and police are looking for a known individual in connection with the crime.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Milwaukee police at 414-935-7360 or Crime Stoppers at 414-224-TIPS or P3 Tips App to remain anonymous.