Milwaukee man shot while walking near 27th and Roosevelt

A Milwaukee man, 22, was shot while walking Thursday afternoon, Jan. 6 near 27th and Roosevelt.

Police said shots were fired around 3:45 p.m. and the victim was struck. He was taken to the hospital for treatment of injuries that were not life-threatening.

Investigators are seeking the shooter.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Milwaukee police at 414-935-7360 or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 414-224-TIPS or P3 Tips App.