Milwaukee man shot while walking near 27th and Roosevelt

By FOX6 News Digital Team
Published 
Crime and Public Safety
FOX6 News Milwaukee
Milwaukee police at shooting scene near 27th and Roosevelt

MILWAUKEE - A Milwaukee man, 22, was shot while walking Thursday afternoon, Jan. 6 near 27th and Roosevelt.

Police said shots were fired around 3:45 p.m. and the victim was struck. He was taken to the hospital for treatment of injuries that were not life-threatening.

Investigators are seeking the shooter.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Milwaukee police at 414-935-7360 or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 414-224-TIPS or P3 Tips App.  

