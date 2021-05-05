Expand / Collapse search

Milwaukee man shot, seriously wounded, unknown suspects sought

By FOX6 News Digital Team
MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee police are investigating a shooting that occurred on Tuesday, May 4 near 51st and Hampton. It happened at approximately 5:44 p.m.

Police say the victim, a 37-year-old man from Milwaukee, sustained serious injuries and is being treated at a local hospital.  

The circumstances are under investigation. Milwaukee police continue to seek unknown suspects.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Milwaukee police at 414-935-7360 or Crime Stoppers at 414-224-TIPS or P3 Tips App

