Milwaukee man shot, seriously injured on south side: police

A 25-year-old Milwaukee man was seriously injured in a shooting on the city's south side Friday, Jan. 15, police said.

The shooting took place near 14th and Windlake -- a few blocks west of Kosciuszko Park -- around 4:30 p.m. The victim was taken to the hospital for treatment.

The circumstances that led to the shooting are under investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Milwaukee Police Department at 414-935-7360 or Crime Stoppers at 414-224-TIPS or via the P3 Tips app.

