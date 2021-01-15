Expand / Collapse search

Milwaukee man shot, seriously injured on south side: police

By FOX6 News Digital Team
Published 
Crime and Public Safety
FOX6 News Milwaukee
Police scene near 14th and Windlake in Milwaukee

MILWAUKEE - A 25-year-old Milwaukee man was seriously injured in a shooting on the city's south side Friday, Jan. 15, police said.

The shooting took place near 14th and Windlake -- a few blocks west of Kosciuszko Park -- around 4:30 p.m. The victim was taken to the hospital for treatment.

The circumstances that led to the shooting are under investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Milwaukee Police Department at 414-935-7360 or Crime Stoppers at 414-224-TIPS or via the P3 Tips app.

