Milwaukee man shot, seriously injured in apparent argument

A 26-year-old Milwaukee man was shot and seriously injured on Wednesday night, Aug. 18.

Police said he was shot at an unknown location and driven to a hospital around 6:30 p.m. While serious, his injuries were non-life-threatening according to police.

The circumstances that led to the shooting appear to be the result of an argument. MPD continues to seek an unknown suspect.

Anyone with information is asked to contact MPD at 414-935-7360; to remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 414-224-Tips or use the P3 tips app.