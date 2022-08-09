Milwaukee man shot near 38th and Hampton

A Milwaukee man, 30, was shot Tuesday afternoon, Aug. 9 near 38th and Hampton.

Milwaukee police said shots were fired around 2:30 p.m.

The victim showed up at the hospital for treatment of his injuries.

Investigators are looking into what led to the shooting.

No arrests have been made.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Milwaukee police at 414-935-7360 or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 414-224-Tips or P3 Tips App.