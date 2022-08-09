Milwaukee man shot near 38th and Hampton
MILWAUKEE - A Milwaukee man, 30, was shot Tuesday afternoon, Aug. 9 near 38th and Hampton.
Milwaukee police said shots were fired around 2:30 p.m.
The victim showed up at the hospital for treatment of his injuries.
Investigators are looking into what led to the shooting.
No arrests have been made.
SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News
Anyone with any information is asked to contact Milwaukee police at 414-935-7360 or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 414-224-Tips or P3 Tips App.