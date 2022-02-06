Milwaukee man shot near 37th and Wisconsin, woman arrested

A Milwaukee man was shot and wounded near 37th and Wisconsin Saturday afternoon, Feb. 5.

Police said the shooting took place during an argument, and several shots were fired.

According to police, the victim fled after the shooting and was not located until Sunday. He was taken to the hospital for treatment of injuries that aren't life-threatening.

A 34-year-old woman was arrested and is expected to face charges.