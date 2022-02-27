Milwaukee man shot near 27th and Capitol

A Milwaukee man, 28, was shot multiple times near 27th and Capitol Sunday afternoon, Feb. 27.

It happened around 1 p.m.

Police say the victim showed up at the hospital for treatment.

Investigators are looking into what led to this incident. No arrests have been made.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Milwaukee Police at 414-935-7360 or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 414-224-Tips or P3 Tips App.