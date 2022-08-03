Milwaukee man shot near 24th and Hadley

A Milwaukee man, 30, was shot Wednesday night, Aug. 3 near 24th and Hadley.

Police said the shots were fired around 8:30 p.m. The victim was taken to the hospital and is expected to survive.

Investigators are working to determine what led to the shooting.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

No arrests have been made.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Milwaukee Police at (414) 935-7360 or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at (414) 224-Tips or P3 Tips App.