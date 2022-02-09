Milwaukee man shot near 21st and Orchard

A Milwaukee man, 23, was shot and wounded near 21st and Orchard Wednesday night, Feb. 9.

Police said the shots were fired around 7:15 amid circumstances under investigation.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

The victim suffered multiple gunshot wounds and showed up at the hospital for treatment.

No arrests have been made.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Milwaukee police at 414-935-7360 or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 414-224-Tips or P3 Tips App.