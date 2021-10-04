Expand / Collapse search

Milwaukee man shot near 19th and Courtland: police

By FOX6 News Digital Team
MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee Police are investigating a shooting that happened near 19th and Courtland around 3:30 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 3.

The victim, a 57-year-old Milwaukee man, sustained non-fatal injuries and was taken to the hospital for treatment. 

The circumstances leading up to the shooting are under investigation.

Police continue to seek unknown suspects. 

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Milwaukee Police at 414-935-7360 or Crime Stoppers at 414-224-TIPS or P3 Tips App to remain anonymous.

