Milwaukee man shot, location unknown

By FOX6 News Digital Team
Published 
Milwaukee
FOX6 News Milwaukee

MILWAUKEE - A Milwaukee man, 35, was shot and wounded Tuesday evening, March 8 shortly before 7 p.m.

According to police, the victim suffered multiple gunshot wounds to his leg and took himself to the hospital. He's expected to survive.

Investigators are looking into the circumstances leading to the shooting and where it happened.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Milwaukee Police at 414-935-7360 or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 414-224-Tips or P3 Tips App.

