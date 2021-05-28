8th & Atkinson: Man shot, seriously injured

article

A 19-year-old Milwaukee man shot and sustained life-threatening injuries near 8th and Atkinson on Friday afternoon, May 28.

Police said the victim was in a vehicle when shots were fired and he was hit around 12:15 p.m. He was taken to the hospital and is in stable condition.

Milwaukee police continue to seek unknown suspects. Anyone with any information is asked to contact the Milwaukee Police Department at 414-935-7360 or Crime Stoppers at 414-224-TIPS or P3 Tips app to remain anonymous.

