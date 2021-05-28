Milwaukee man shot in argument near 17th and North

article

Milwaukee police say a 25-year-old man was shot near 17th and North on Friday morning, May 28.

The shooting is the result of an argument, police said. It happened around 10:30 a.m.

The victim sustained non-life-threatening injuries and was taken to the hospital for treatment. Police are seeking a known suspect.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact the Milwaukee Police Department at 414-935-7360 or Crime Stoppers at 414-224-TIPS or P3 Tips App to remain anonymous.

