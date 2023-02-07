Milwaukee man shot near Holton and Capitol

article

A Milwaukee man, 19, was shot Tuesday afternoon, Feb. 7 near Holton and Capitol.

The victim was taken to the hospital for treatment of his injuries.

Investigators are looking into what led to the shooting around 1 p.m.

No arrests have been made.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Milwaukee police at 414-935-7360 or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 414-224-Tips or P3 Tips.