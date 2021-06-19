Milwaukee man shot ex's boyfriend during child exchange, police say

article

A Milwaukee man shot his ex-girlfriend's boyfriend as the woman picked up her 1-year-old son near 48th and Hampton on June 9, according to a criminal complaint.

Malik Roberson, 23, is charged with one count of first-degree reckless injury, use of a dangerous weapon and two counts of first-degree recklessly endangering safety, use of a dangerous weapon.

According to a criminal complaint, the victim, a 26-year-old Milwaukee man, was interviewed by detectives at the hospital, where he indicated he had been shot by Malik Roberson after he and his girlfriend arrived at Roberson's home to pick up the 1-year-old boy the woman shares with Roberson. The man said he was driving, the woman was in the front passenger seat and their 2-month-old son was in the back. He said when they arrived at Roberson's home, the woman notified him that they were out front, and he approached with a revolver, pointing the gun at them. The victim said he tried to duck down, looking back toward his 2-month-old son when he heard a gunshot and realized he'd been hit. He said he then drove himself to the hospital.

The woman said she began recording video with her cellphone as Roberson fired two shots at them, the complaint states. One struck the hood of the car while the other went through the windshield and struck the victim in his right shoulder.

Investigators looked at the video which shows the woman screaming, "My baby's in this car!" as two shots are fired in the direction of the vehicle.

Roberson made his initial appearance in court on Tuesday, June 15. Cash bond was set at $80,000, and he was ordered to have no contact with those listed in the criminal complaint.