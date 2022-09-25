Milwaukee man shot during fight, showed up at hospital

A Milwaukee man, 45, was shot Sunday, Sept. 25 during a fight and showed up at the hospital for treatment of his injuries.

Police said the shots were fired around 11:30 a.m.

Investigators are looking into where the actual shooting occurred.

No arrests have been made.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Milwaukee police at 414-935-7360 or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 414-224-Tips or P3 Tips App.