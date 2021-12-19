Expand / Collapse search

Milwaukee man shot during argument, serious injuries

By FOX6 News Digital Team
Crime and Public Safety
MILWAUKEE - A Milwaukee man, 42, was seriously hurt in a shooting during an argument near 42nd and Capitol early Sunday, Dec. 19.

According to police, after the shooting around 2 a.m., the victim was taken to the hospital and listed in stable condition.

Police are looking for the shooter.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Milwaukee police at 414-935-7360 or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 414-224-TIPS or P3 Tips App.

