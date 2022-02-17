Expand / Collapse search

Milwaukee man shot during argument near 61st and Kaul

By FOX6 News Digital Team
MILWAUKEE - A Milwaukee man was shot during an argument Thursday afternoon, Feb. 17 near 61st and Kaul.

Police say shots were fired around 3 p.m.

The victim, 30, was taken to the hospital with injuries that were not life-threatening.

Police know who the shooter is, but no arrests have been made.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Milwaukee Police at 414-935-7360 or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 414-224-Tips or P3 Tips App.

