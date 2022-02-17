Milwaukee man shot during argument near 61st and Kaul

article

A Milwaukee man was shot during an argument Thursday afternoon, Feb. 17 near 61st and Kaul.

Police say shots were fired around 3 p.m.

The victim, 30, was taken to the hospital with injuries that were not life-threatening.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

Police know who the shooter is, but no arrests have been made.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Milwaukee Police at 414-935-7360 or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 414-224-Tips or P3 Tips App.