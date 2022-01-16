Milwaukee man shot during argument, location unknown

A Milwaukee man showed up at the hospital with gunshot wounds Sunday, Jan. 16, and investigators are working to determine where the shooting happened.

According to police, the man was shot around 9 a.m. during an apparent argument.

No arrests have been made.

Anyone with information is asked to please contact MPD or Crime Stoppers at 414-224-TIPS or P3 Tips App.