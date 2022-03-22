Milwaukee man shot during apparent robbery near 36th and Glendale

A Milwaukee man, 34, was shot during an apparent robbery near 36th and Glendale Tuesday evening, March 22.

It happened around 5:15 p.m.

Police said the victim showed up at the hospital for treatment.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

No arrests have been made.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Milwaukee police at 414-935-7360 or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 414-224-Tips or P3 Tips App.