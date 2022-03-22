Milwaukee man shot during apparent robbery near 36th and Glendale
MILWAUKEE - A Milwaukee man, 34, was shot during an apparent robbery near 36th and Glendale Tuesday evening, March 22.
It happened around 5:15 p.m.
Police said the victim showed up at the hospital for treatment.
No arrests have been made.
Anyone with any information is asked to contact Milwaukee police at 414-935-7360 or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 414-224-Tips or P3 Tips App.
