Milwaukee man shot during apparent robbery near 36th and Glendale

MILWAUKEE - A Milwaukee man, 34, was shot during an apparent robbery near 36th and Glendale Tuesday evening, March 22.

It happened around 5:15 p.m.

Police said the victim showed up at the hospital for treatment.

No arrests have been made.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Milwaukee police at 414-935-7360 or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 414-224-Tips or P3 Tips App.

