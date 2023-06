article

A Milwaukee man, 20, was shot Wednesday evening, May 31 near 39th and Lisbon.

It happened around 5:30 p.m.

The victim was taken to the hospital for treatment of his injuries.

Investigators are looking into what led to the shooting.

Police arrested a Milwaukee man, 21, who is expected to face charges.