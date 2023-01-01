Milwaukee man shot near 16th and Grant, life-threatening injuries

A Milwaukee man, 30, suffered life-threatening injuries in a shooting Sunday morning, Jan. 1 near 16th and Grant.

Police said the shots were fired around 6 a.m.

Investigators are looking into what led to the gunfire.

No arrests have been made.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Milwaukee police at 414-935-7360 or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 414-224-Tips or P3 Tips.